PPP Leader Lauds Pro-poor Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Ch M Aslam Gill on Friday lauded the government for introducing a balanced and pro-poor budget despite the financial crisis

Commenting on the budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the National Assembly, he said that 15 per cent raise in salaries of the government employees in the current situation was a good decision which would provide a reasonable relief to a large part of the population.

Moreover, he said that low income citizens would be given a Rs 2000 per month relief which would be helpful to manage daily household budget.

Gill said that the government rightly decided to impose taxes on luxury items and promote local businesses.

He said that some business sectors had been given relief to support local industry, adding that the government was also providing support to the export of local products with value addition.

He also appreciated the budget for introducing pro-agriculture policies.

Ch Aslam Gill hoped the government would successfully take the country out of the crisis in few months.

