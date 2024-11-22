PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

The leader of The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mashal Khan was shot dead by unknown persons in Lakki Marwat on Friday

According to a private news channel and police, the incident took place in the Gandi Khankhel area of Lakki Marwat.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and the dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons and started investigation.