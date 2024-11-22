Open Menu

PPP Leader Mashal Khan Shot Dead In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

The leader of The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mashal Khan was shot dead by unknown persons in Lakki Marwat on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The leader of The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mashal Khan was shot dead by unknown persons in Lakki Marwat on Friday.

According to a private news channel and police, the incident took place in the Gandi Khankhel area of Lakki Marwat.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and the dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons and started investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Police Lakki Marwat FIR Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

1 minute ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

1 minute ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

17 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

1 minute ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

1 minute ago
 High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

14 minutes ago
AJK government is determined to improve quality of ..

AJK government is determined to improve quality of education: AJK President

14 minutes ago
 ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits ..

ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case

14 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, ..

Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Se ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab University clinches 1st Position in Inter U ..

Punjab University clinches 1st Position in Inter University Badminton Championsh ..

14 minutes ago
 2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives ..

2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives highlighted

50 minutes ago
 KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market str ..

KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan