PPP Leader Organises Feasts In Honour Of Governor KP
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A provincial leader of PPP, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai organised a feast in honour of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi here the other day.
Besides, central leaders Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Farzand Ali Wazir, President PPP Peshawar Division Misbahuddin and Zulfikar Afghani, office bearers and workers attended the event at least, said a press release.
On arrival at the residence of Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, the Governor KP was accorded a warm welcome and showered with petals. The governor mingled in the party workers who briefed them regarding their problems and issued on spot directives for the resolution of the most of problems.
The traditional turbans were presented to Faisal Karim Kundi, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and others, while the governor gave his turban to senior PPP leader Zulfikar Afghani.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he is a pro-people governor, adding whenever the party had posted him on any post, he had made all-out efforts to perform his responsibility with honesty and devotion. This time, he said President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur have expressed trust in him by posting him as governor and he will leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations.
He said that he is available for the party and urged the workers to take benefit of his presence in the Governor’s House saying he has devoted himself to the party and its workers.
The party workers responded to his remarks by chanting party slogans.
