PPP leader pays rich tributes to atomic scientists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division Malik Shah Muhammad Channar has paid rich tributes to atomic scientists for making Pakistan atomic power.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, referring to Yaum-e-Takbeer, he said that our atomic scientists were our pride as saying they made our country an atomic power.

He recalled that it was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who laid the foundation stone of the atomic program of Pakistan.

He said that our atomic scientists equipped our country with peaceful atomic technology and missile technology to strengthen the defence of the country.

He said that no one would be allowed to watch Pakistan with evil eyes.