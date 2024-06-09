PPP Leader Pays Tribute To Minorities
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People Party Sargodha division President and former State Minister Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Sunday said Pakistan is a country where diversity is celebrated and it continues to ensure the rights and safety of its minority communities without prejudice.
Talking to APP, he said that the PPP was the ambassador of minorities rights in Pakistan. "Amidst recent developments, the government has reaffirmed the commitment to uphold religious freedom and protect the lives and properties of all citizens," he added.
Tasneem emphasized that Pakistan is dedicated to fostering an environment where minority communities can thrive without fear or discrimination. "Our nation stands firm in its commitment to providing equal opportunities and protections for all its citizens, regardless of religious or ethnic background," he added.
He said recent reports highlight the active participation of minority communities in various sectors of society, showcasing their invaluable contributions to the nation's progress. “From education to healthcare, and from business to public service, members of minority groups are extending their services across all spheres of life,” he maintained.
Tasneem Qureshi said the government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of minority communities, with stringent laws in place to prevent any form of discrimination or violence against them.
"We are vigilant in safeguarding the rights and liberties of every individual within our borders," he affirmed.
He said the commitment to inclusivity and diversity is evident in Pakistan's efforts to promote harmony and understanding among its citizens, adding that through dialogue and collaboration, the nation continues to foster an environment where all communities can coexist peacefully, contributing to the collective prosperity of the nation.
Qureshi said Pakistan's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and safety of its minority communities reflects the country's dedication to upholding principles of equality, justice, and tolerance. As the nation progresses towards a brighter future, he said, the contributions of all its citizens, irrespective of background, are valued and celebrated.
Tasneem Qureshi hailed the peaceful transition of power to the new government as a positive sign for Pakistan's future. Expressing optimism, he emphasized importance of the new government's commitment to addressing pressing issues, particularly the ongoing economic crisis.
Tasneem stated, "A peaceful transition of government is a good omen for Pakistan. I am hopeful that the government will spare no effort in resolving all issues, especially the economic challenges facing the country." He highlighted the importance of cohesive efforts to steer the nation towards stability and prosperity.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor, PML-N delegation agree to work for development of Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Rainfall become blessing for Cholistan16 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds KP chapter of convocation in Peshawar26 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, security, prosperity highlighted at ASEAN regional forum26 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur26 minutes ago
-
13th death anniversary of Jamil Fakhri observed26 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on quality assurance held36 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz focusing on resolving public problems: MPA36 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister for 'honour'36 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives46 minutes ago
-
Violation of axel load management not be tolerated: Commissioner46 minutes ago