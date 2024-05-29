Open Menu

PPP Leader Raisani Mourns Tragic Bus Accident Near Washuk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PPP leader Raisani mourns tragic bus accident near Washuk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, MNA Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives resulting from the Quetta-bound bus falling into a ditch near Washuk.

In a statement, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani said, "This tragic incident has claimed the lives of 24 people."

He expressed deep grief and condolences to the affected families, urging the government to investigate the tragedy and hold those responsible accountable. Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

