Open Menu

PPP Leader Raisani Optimistic About Bugti Cabinet's Delivery For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

PPP leader Raisani optimistic about Bugti cabinet's delivery for Balochistan

Leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Friday voiced optimism about the 14-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while also expressing confidence in its ability to provide relief to the people and utilize resources effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Friday voiced optimism about the 14-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while also expressing confidence in its ability to provide relief to the people and utilize resources effectively.

In a statement, he was confident that the cabinet would provide the basic rights and facilities to the people of Balochistan and would utilize all its capabilities and resources effectively.

The PPP leader stated that the youth of Balochistan eagerly awaited access to fundamental rights such as quality education, training, clean drinking water, equal job opportunities, as well as well-maintained roads and streets.

He emphasized that addressing law and order remains a significant challenge, urging the ruling coalition to align their actions in Balochistan with the prevailing realities.

Raisani stressed the importance of initiatives that encourage youth involvement in provincial and national development, steering them away from resorting to violence and instead fostering progress.

He highlighted the significant potential within the youth of Balochistan, underscoring the opportunity to elevate not just the province but also the nation as a whole through its development.

He praised chief minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for consistently advocating for the rights of Balochistan's common and marginalized citizens, emerging as a staunch representative for the province on various platforms.

Raisani urged the Balochistan Chief Minister to give clear instructions to his new cabinet to keep its doors open for the people for providing relief to them. There should be no room for corruption, abuse of authority in Balochistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water Law And Order Job Progress All From Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

8 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

8 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

11 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

10 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

11 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

11 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

10 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

11 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan