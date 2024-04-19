PPP Leader Raisani Optimistic About Bugti Cabinet's Delivery For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Friday voiced optimism about the 14-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while also expressing confidence in its ability to provide relief to the people and utilize resources effectively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Friday voiced optimism about the 14-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while also expressing confidence in its ability to provide relief to the people and utilize resources effectively.
In a statement, he was confident that the cabinet would provide the basic rights and facilities to the people of Balochistan and would utilize all its capabilities and resources effectively.
The PPP leader stated that the youth of Balochistan eagerly awaited access to fundamental rights such as quality education, training, clean drinking water, equal job opportunities, as well as well-maintained roads and streets.
He emphasized that addressing law and order remains a significant challenge, urging the ruling coalition to align their actions in Balochistan with the prevailing realities.
Raisani stressed the importance of initiatives that encourage youth involvement in provincial and national development, steering them away from resorting to violence and instead fostering progress.
He highlighted the significant potential within the youth of Balochistan, underscoring the opportunity to elevate not just the province but also the nation as a whole through its development.
He praised chief minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for consistently advocating for the rights of Balochistan's common and marginalized citizens, emerging as a staunch representative for the province on various platforms.
Raisani urged the Balochistan Chief Minister to give clear instructions to his new cabinet to keep its doors open for the people for providing relief to them. There should be no room for corruption, abuse of authority in Balochistan, he added.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts8 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association8 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held10 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up15 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi15 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released15 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas27 minutes ago