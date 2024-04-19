Leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Friday voiced optimism about the 14-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while also expressing confidence in its ability to provide relief to the people and utilize resources effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Leader of the Pakistan People's Party in Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Friday voiced optimism about the 14-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while also expressing confidence in its ability to provide relief to the people and utilize resources effectively.

In a statement, he was confident that the cabinet would provide the basic rights and facilities to the people of Balochistan and would utilize all its capabilities and resources effectively.

The PPP leader stated that the youth of Balochistan eagerly awaited access to fundamental rights such as quality education, training, clean drinking water, equal job opportunities, as well as well-maintained roads and streets.

He emphasized that addressing law and order remains a significant challenge, urging the ruling coalition to align their actions in Balochistan with the prevailing realities.

Raisani stressed the importance of initiatives that encourage youth involvement in provincial and national development, steering them away from resorting to violence and instead fostering progress.

He highlighted the significant potential within the youth of Balochistan, underscoring the opportunity to elevate not just the province but also the nation as a whole through its development.

He praised chief minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for consistently advocating for the rights of Balochistan's common and marginalized citizens, emerging as a staunch representative for the province on various platforms.

Raisani urged the Balochistan Chief Minister to give clear instructions to his new cabinet to keep its doors open for the people for providing relief to them. There should be no room for corruption, abuse of authority in Balochistan, he added.