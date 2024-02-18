Open Menu

PPP Leader Regrets Ongoing Protest After Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Deputy General Secretary for Central Punjab Usman Malik Sunday condemned the ongoing campaign for seeking victory in the resignation of commissioner Rawalpindi, labeling it as a futile endeavor to cause chaos and unrest in country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasised that true intentions of those orchestrating these disturbances would soon be unveiled to the public eye. Furthermore, Malik revealed that both the PPP and the PML-N are on the brink of finalizing a strategic formula aimed at establishing stable governments in key regions including the center, Punjab and Balochistan, within the next 24 to 48 hours. He urged independent group to reconsider their strategies, citing their failure to form a government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing concerns over electoral results, Malik acknowledged the PPP's reservations but affirmed their commitment to preserving political and economic stability of the nation. He accused the disruptive group of rampant allegations of rigging while refusing to acknowledge their own victory, warning that unless they alter their obstinate stance, no political party will engage with them.

The statement underscored the PPP's stance on maintaining stability amidst political turbulence, while also signaling potential collaborations with the PML-N to ensure governance efficiency across various regions of Pakistan.

