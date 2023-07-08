PPP leader says party believes in fair trial of any accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar has said that the party believes in trial of any suspect under legal and constitutional limits.

Talking to the media persons and politicians at his office here on Saturday, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should not be used for political victimisation, and without any corruption case, NAB should not summon anybody. He said there were several cases on Imran khan besides May 9 case from which Imran was unable to get relief.

He said that the government had constitutional option to dissolve assemblies one or two days earlier so the assemblies could be dissolved on August 10 or 11.