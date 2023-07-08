Open Menu

PPP Leader Says Party Believes In Fair Trial Of Any Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PPP leader says party believes in fair trial of any accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar has said that the party believes in trial of any suspect under legal and constitutional limits.

Talking to the media persons and politicians at his office here on Saturday, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should not be used for political victimisation, and without any corruption case, NAB should not summon anybody. He said there were several cases on Imran khan besides May 9 case from which Imran was unable to get relief.

He said that the government had constitutional option to dissolve assemblies one or two days earlier so the assemblies could be dissolved on August 10 or 11.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption National Accountability Bureau May August Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

4 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan