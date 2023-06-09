UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Sees Budget 2023-24 As Pro-people

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 08:54 PM

PPP leader sees budget 2023-24 as pro-people

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter President and Senior leader Chaudhry M Aslam Gill has lauded the government for presenting a balanced and pro-poor budget despite financial crisis in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter President and Senior leader Chaudhry M Aslam Gill has lauded the government for presenting a balanced and pro-poor budget despite financial crisis in country.

Commenting on the budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly on Friday, he said that up to 35 per cent raise in the salaries of the government employees in the current situation was a good decision, which would provide relief to a big part of the population. Moreover, a 17.5 per cent increase in the pensions would provide a moment of relaxation to the senior citizens of the country, he said. The PPP leader, appreciating the minister, said the government rightly decided to impose taxes on import of unnecessary items and promote local businesses.

He said the labour class had also been provided with relief as the minimum wages had been increased to Rs 32,000, adding the government had not ignored even widows and now the government would pay up to Rs 1 million loans of the House Building Finance Corporation to any widow.

He said that some business sectors had been given relief to support local industry, adding that the government was also providing support to the export of local products with value addition. He also appreciated the budget for introducing pro-agriculture policies.

Ch Aslam Gill hoped the government would successfully steer the country out of crises in few months as presenting the budget without the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was itself a success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore IMF National Assembly Import Business Budget Ishaq Dar Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Labour

Recent Stories

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

10 minutes ago
 Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhan ..

Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhance export: Federal Minister fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in ele ..

Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in electricity network system in bud ..

10 minutes ago
 Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at Z ..

Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at ZNPP - Law Enforcement Agency

10 minutes ago
 Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since A ..

Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since August 2022 - StatCan

5 minutes ago
 FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.