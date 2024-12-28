Open Menu

PPP Leader Sheikh Bali Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PPP leader Sheikh Bali passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) One of the founding leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Bahawalpur region, Sheikh Fazal Mahmood Bali, passed away after a protracted ailment.

Bali was a member of the PPP Punjab Council. He also worked with former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP senior leadership had assigned him the task for membership in Bahawalpur division after the party started its political activities.

Sheikh Bali earned a good name by playing a positive role in politics besides resolution of public issues. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered by a large number of people and he was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

