UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Shows Concern Over Increasing Crime Incidents In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 10:14 PM

PPP leader shows concern over increasing crime incidents in Hyderabad

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that crime was on the rise in Hyderabad and practical steps must be taken to curb it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that crime was on the rise in Hyderabad and practical steps must be taken to curb it.

In a statement, he said that due to the incidents of robbery, theft and looting in the city before and on Eid, the citizens lost their hard earned money, mobile phones and vehicles.

He said there was a wave of crime in the city which had disturbed the people.

Due to the shortage of police personnel, it is becoming difficult to control crime, he said and demanded that recruitment in the police should be started immediately to control the crime.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Police Mobile Vehicles Robbery Hyderabad Money

Recent Stories

Hotel Explosion in Havana Kills 4 People - Authori ..

Hotel Explosion in Havana Kills 4 People - Authorities

42 seconds ago
 Biden to Sign Ukraine Lend-Lease Act on Monday - W ..

Biden to Sign Ukraine Lend-Lease Act on Monday - White House

44 seconds ago
 Biden to Welcome Italian Prime Minister to White H ..

Biden to Welcome Italian Prime Minister to White House on Tuesday - Psaki

45 seconds ago
 Griffiths to Visit Turkey to Discuss Ankara, Kiev, ..

Griffiths to Visit Turkey to Discuss Ankara, Kiev, Moscow Support for Humanitari ..

47 seconds ago
 Van der Poel wins Giro opener as Ewan falls short

Van der Poel wins Giro opener as Ewan falls short

4 minutes ago
 Jacobs makes 100m return in strong Nairobi lineup

Jacobs makes 100m return in strong Nairobi lineup

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.