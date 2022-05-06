PPP leader shows concern over increasing crime incidents in Hyderabad

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that crime was on the rise in Hyderabad and practical steps must be taken to curb it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that crime was on the rise in Hyderabad and practical steps must be taken to curb it.

In a statement, he said that due to the incidents of robbery, theft and looting in the city before and on Eid, the citizens lost their hard earned money, mobile phones and vehicles.

He said there was a wave of crime in the city which had disturbed the people.

Due to the shortage of police personnel, it is becoming difficult to control crime, he said and demanded that recruitment in the police should be started immediately to control the crime.