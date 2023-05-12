PPP leader slams PTI workers for chaos in country

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) leader from district Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri Friday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) workers for creating chaos in the country after the arrest of their party chief

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) leader from district Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri Friday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) workers for creating chaos in the country after the arrest of their party chief.

The PPP leader in a statement issued here, expressed deep concerns over the recent alleged audio tape of the PTI leaders which linked to the recent violent incidents that endangered public life and property.

He said his party firmly believe in peace and the welfare of the nation which could never be achieved through violence, but rather through dialogue, cooperation and the rule of lawZehri said a thorough investigation should be conducted into these allegations to ensure justice.