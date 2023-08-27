PPP leader stresses democratic solution to national challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Former PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has stressed democratic solution to inflation and national challenges, stating that institutions and the judiciary might not effectively address these issues.

Addressing a press conference at the PPP Central Punjab Secretariat on Sunday, he sought cooperation from the provincial government to assist the flood-affected areas in the province.

He also called for holding of elections on the basis of the existing Constituencies if the number of seats was not going to increased post-census. He expressed concern over country's alarming situation, referring to a historical mistake committed in 1985, and advocating for elections within ninety days, in line with the Constitution.

He said the PPP would fully participate in the upcoming elections and denied allegations of supporting election delay. Murtaza called for all political groups to engage in elections, with a central executive committee meeting planned in Lahore to discuss preparations.

A PPP delegation would interact with the Election Commission about election matters. Murtaza highlighted PPP's commitment to democracy and willingness to sacrifice for the greater good. The press conference included other PPP leaders such as Usman Malik, Mian Ayub, Umar Sharif Bukhari, Adnan Sohail, Saniha Kamran, Ahsan Rizvi, and Ayesha Ghauri.