PPP Leader Stresses Democratic Values, National Development

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Pakistan People's Party South Punjab President and party's nominee for Punjab governor's slot, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, reaffirmed his party PPP's commitment to democratic principles and national progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party South Punjab President and party's nominee for Punjab governor's slot, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, reaffirmed his party PPP's commitment to democratic principles and national progress.

At a workers gathering at Makhdoom House on Friday, Mahmood highlighted PPP's historical dedication to democracy, stressing that the party's success aligned with empowerment of its workers. He emphasised PPP's focus on serving the nation's interests through democratic governance and addressing key issues such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comprehensive 10-point plan.

Mahmood condemned political polarisation and dismissed accusations against the PPP, urging detractors to prioritise national development over political point-scoring. He emphasised the importance of the National Assembly as Pakistan's Primary democratic institution, where elected representatives must uphold constitutional values and advance democratic norms across the nation. Criticizing external interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, Mahmood asserted the nation's sovereignty and called for unity in safeguarding Pakistan's dignity and pride.

Additionally, the meeting was also attended by Chairman Awami Ittehad Alliance Sardar Malik Junaid.

