PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab acting President Rana Farooq Saeed emphasized commitment to national progress and unity in his message on Independence Day.

He conveyed warm greetings to the nation on behalf of the party leadership. He underscored the significance of August 14 as a day of reaffirming commitments and shared aspirations. Highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort, Rana Farooq Saeed asserted that the historical significance of this day serves as a reminder to accelerate the nation's endeavors towards economic growth, harmony and well-being.

He stressed that Pakistan must strive to realize the vision of Quaid-e-Azam (RA) , transforming the country into a democratic and prosperous state, ensuring that poverty, inequality, and intolerance are vigorously opposed.

He also emphasized that the unanimously agreed upon the Constitution of 1973 holds the key to resolving all challenges faced by the nation. He called for the strengthening of constitutional institutions, laws, and parliamentary procedures to establish a robust governance framework that upholds the rule of law.