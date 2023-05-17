PPP leader terms 9th May vandalism a conspiracy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Syed Jameel Shah Bukhari said on Wednesday the vandalism that targeted state infrastructure on May 9 was not merely a protest by a political party but an act of terrorism and conspiracy.

Talking to media persons at his hometown, Daira Deen Panah, he said that arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan was not something extraordinary adding that it was just a part of legal proceedings against a political leader facing corruption charges.

The criminal way the so called political workers adopted was terrorizing and unprecedented, never witnessed before, even in the wake of arrest of big political leaders including Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others, he added.

He observed that the leaders always asked workers to protest peacefully and faced the cases in a dignified manner.

He demanded that those involved in such heinous acts be arrested and tried under the Army Act.