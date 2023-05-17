UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Terms 9th May Vandalism A Conspiracy

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PPP leader terms 9th May vandalism a conspiracy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Syed Jameel Shah Bukhari said on Wednesday the vandalism that targeted state infrastructure on May 9 was not merely a protest by a political party but an act of terrorism and conspiracy.

Talking to media persons at his hometown, Daira Deen Panah, he said that arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan was not something extraordinary adding that it was just a part of legal proceedings against a political leader facing corruption charges.

The criminal way the so called political workers adopted was terrorizing and unprecedented, never witnessed before, even in the wake of arrest of big political leaders including Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others, he added.

He observed that the leaders always asked workers to protest peacefully and faced the cases in a dignified manner.

He demanded that those involved in such heinous acts be arrested and tried under the Army Act.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Army Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Peoples Party May Criminals Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

47 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

56 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.