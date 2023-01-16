UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Terms Party's Success In LG Polls 'victory Of People'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 08:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has termed the party's success in Hyderabad, in the Sindh Local Government elections, "victory of the people." In a statement issued here on Monday, he said, "The PPP emerged victorious in nine towns of Hyderabad, including those areas where it had never won before.

" The PPP leader said people had reposed trust in the party leadership, "now Hyderabad will be a stronghold of the party." He expressed hope that the mayors of Hyderabad and Karachi would belong to the PPP, and "they will work day and night to solve the basic public issues."

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party

