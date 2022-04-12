UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Terms PM's Steps In Line With People's Aspirations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PPP leader terms PM's steps in line with people's aspirations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain Tuesday termed the steps taken by Shehbaz Sharif after being elected as Prime Minister, in line with the aspirations of the people.

In a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that the newly elected government would provide immediate relief to the people without any discrimination.

He said that the announcement of 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the employees and reduction of prices of essential commodities in the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the Parliament was a proof that relief would be provided to the people.

He said that the present government would meet the expectations of the people as the leadership of allied parties was well aware of the current situation of the country.

As soon as Shahbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister, all parties included in the coalition government have started efforts to restore economic stability so that people could be provided relief, Chaudhry Nizam said and hoped that positive results would soon be witnessed.

