PPP leader urges all political parties to join hands for flood-affectees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Abdul Qadir Mandokhel Friday urged that all political parties should work jointly to provide relief to those people who have suffered on account of incessant rains and floods in the country by setting political differences aside.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his serious concern about the devastation caused by the recent floods in the country, adding, provision of clean water and food to the affected people was a high priority of Sindh government.

He assured that the provincial government will utilize all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims, adding, all measures were being taken for shifting people from low lying areas to safe places of Karachi city.

He said that his government would take all possible steps for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure soon after providing them temporary relief.

Mandokhel said government would not leave the victims alone during these tough times, adding, PPP leadership is well aware of its people, they will not be left helpless under any circumstances and will leave no stone unturned in providing all the facilities including all possible help.

PPP government on the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are being collected data of affectees to ensure financial assistance to the victims by including them in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) along with early recovery of their losses, he added.