PPP Leader Urges Ending Corruption Completely

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the party believes in complete eradication of corruption from the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday on the Anti-Corruption Day, he said that corruption was dangerous for any country's progress.

He said that the Transparency International report on Pakistan should be an eye-opener for all concerned.

He said that logic of necessity should permanently be removed from the state system. The PPP local leader said that unjustified division of wealth after 1977 was the root-cause of corruption in the country.

Farooq Saeed said that all departments should implement strict self-accountability system.

