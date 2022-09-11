UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Urges Nation To Help Flood-hit People In Difficult Time

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 11:10 PM

PPP leader urges nation to help flood-hit people in difficult time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and renowned builder Chaudhry Nizam Arain on Sunday said it was moral and religious obligation of every Pakistani to help needy of the floods.

In a statement, he said flood had badly destroyed localities and millions of people were forced from their homes to relief camps and it was the responsibility of every one to stretch helping hands towards destitute.

He said that UN Chief Antonio Guterres after visiting several flood-hit areas of Sindh has also confessed that the disaster triggered by torrential rain was unimaginable and indescribable.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan United Nations Flood Sunday Moral From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

14 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

24 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

24 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

24 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.