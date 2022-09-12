PPP leader urges nation to help flood-hit people in difficult time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and renowned builder Chaudhry Nizam Arain on Sunday said it was moral and religious obligation of every Pakistani to help needy of the floods.

In a statement, he said flood had badly destroyed localities and millions of people were forced from their homes to relief camps and it was the responsibility of every one to stretch helping hands towards destitute.

He said that UN Chief Antonio Guterres after visiting several flood-hit areas of Sindh has also confessed that the disaster triggered by torrential rain was unimaginable and indescribable.