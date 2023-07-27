Open Menu

PPP Leader Urges Unity For Brotherhood, Cohesion In Muharram-ul-Haram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader and well known builder Chaudhry Nizam-udin Arain appealed to the people of Hyderabad and others part of the province to keep a vigilant eye on extremists in the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a statement on Thursday, he appealed to people to foil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements by creating love, brotherhood, and cohesion among them. He said that sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions teach us to stand against falsehood and support truth.

He also appealed to people to extend cooperation with District Administration and forces for maintaining law and order situation.

