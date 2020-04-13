UrduPoint.com
PPP Leader Wassan Predicts PM Khan’s Removal In 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:04 PM

PPP leader Wassan predicts PM Khan’s removal in 2020

The PPP leader says that Imran Khan either will resign himself or will be forced out during the ongoing year and someone from his party will replace him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) Pakistan People Party MPA Manzoor Wassan said he was not seeing Imran Khan as Prime Minister beyond 2020, saying that he will either resign himself or will be forced to do so.

Manzoor Wassan said that the government was being run through Facebook and Twitter. He said: “Imran will either resign himself or forced out of office,”.

He also said that his party leaders and men would create hurdles for him and someone from his party would replace him.

“Wrong decisions are being taken which eventually take him out,” said Wassan.

His statement came at the moment when the Supreme Court ordered the PTI government to remove Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Dr.

Zafar Mirza for his bad performance in fight against Coronavirus. The Attorney General for Pakistan asked the SC not to remove him and leave the matter with the government but the top court rejected his plea and ordered his removal.

“What the army of ministers is doing at this moment when the entire nation is suffering from Coronavirus,” the top court observed while hearing Suo Motu on inadequate measures against global Coronavirus pandemic.

Manzoor Wassan said PM Imran Khan lost popularity and now youth was with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the PPP performance to control Coronavirus in Sindh was remarkable.

