PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti

Senior leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Mir Zubair Rind on Thursday met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti at the CM's Secretariat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Senior leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Mir Zubair Rind on Thursday met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti at the CM's Secretariat.

During the meeting, various regional issues and others matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The release of scholarship program for the children of martyrs and the increase in the quota of Balochistan jobs on the Federal quota and the overall situation were came under discussion in the meeting.

In the meeting, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind described the Chief Minister visit to Oxford University and the special scholarship for Balochistan students as a historic initiative.

Appreciating the revolutionary steps of the Chief Minister, he said that these steps would not only encourage the talented students and children of martyrs of Balochistan so that it would bring significant improvement in the education sector.