PPP Leaders Call On Chief Minister Of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Senior leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Mir Zubair Rind on Thursday met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti at the CM's Secretariat
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Senior leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Mir Zubair Rind on Thursday met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti at the CM's Secretariat.
During the meeting, various regional issues and others matters of mutual interest were discussed.
The release of scholarship program for the children of martyrs and the increase in the quota of Balochistan jobs on the Federal quota and the overall situation were came under discussion in the meeting.
In the meeting, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind described the Chief Minister visit to Oxford University and the special scholarship for Balochistan students as a historic initiative.
Appreciating the revolutionary steps of the Chief Minister, he said that these steps would not only encourage the talented students and children of martyrs of Balochistan so that it would bring significant improvement in the education sector.
Recent Stories
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods ..
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors
Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..
Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new numberdar
Sindh govt to reconstruct 2.1 m houses for rehabilitating 12.6 m flood hit peopl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods of its beneficiaries3 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations5 minutes ago
-
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai24 minutes ago
-
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a factory fire24 minutes ago
-
Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new numberdar1 minute ago
-
Sindh govt to reconstruct 2.1 m houses for rehabilitating 12.6 m flood hit people: CM4 minutes ago
-
Capital's air quality moderate2 minutes ago
-
DC launches anti-Congo virus spray campaign in Nushki2 minutes ago
-
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Media Literacy and Responsible Journalism held2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug dealers, seize hashish1 minute ago