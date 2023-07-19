Open Menu

PPP Leaders Capable To Run Country's Affairs In Better Way: Inqilabi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Gohar Inqilabi expressed optimism to win the next general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Gohar Inqilabi expressed optimism to win the next general elections.

In a statement issued here, he said that the party is fully capable to run the affairs of the country in a better manner and steering it out of the prevailing crises.

He said that the PPP has prepared a master plan to make Pakistan a prosperous, green and developed country by providing all basic amenities of life to the people of cities, towns and villages across the country.

He said that after coming into power in 2008, it did the historic feat of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and guaranteed rights to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other small federating units.

During the same period, he said the province was renamed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet the longstanding demand of the people of the province for granting identity to them. Furthermore, the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award was also announced to increase the shares of the small provinces in the Federal divisible pool.

He said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was the big achievement of former President Asif Ali Zardari, which other rulers could not do in their times.

Gohar Inqilabi said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan has destroyed the country and its economy by raising the slogan of change. He said that PPP will save the country from destruction and will again put it on track for progress and development.

