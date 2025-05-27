Open Menu

PPP Leaders, CM' Focal Person Syed Iqbal Shah Meet With KP Governor

May 27, 2025

PPP leaders, CM' focal person Syed Iqbal Shah meet with KP Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and Chief Minister Balochistan Focal Person Syed Iqbal Shah and PPP Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the PPP Balochistan spokesperson, in the meeting, party leaders welcomed the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on his arrival in Quetta.

On this occasion, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister Balochistan Focal Person Syed Iqbal Shah discussed the situation in the province and government affairs.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and party leaders also discussed the organizational affairs of the party.

The Governor said that PPP leaders are striving to address masses issues in the country with the aim to provide basic facilities to public in the respective areas of the country.

He said that present government is taking steps to eliminate terrorism activities from the country because eradication of saboteur activities is essential for progress of the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that some anti-peace element wanted to destabilize the peace through terror activities in order to halt the progress of the country which would be foiled by contribution of law enforcement agencies and public for interest of durable peace in the area.

However, the Governor along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti had visited the CMH to inquire after the health of the injured on the other day who had injured in Khuzdar tragedy in few days.

