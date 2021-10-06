PPP leaders condemned assassination of Malik Ashfaq Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary, Shujjah Khan and Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi and other party's leaders have strongly condemned the assassination of PPP Bannu District President Malik Ashfaq Khan and demanded arrest of culprits involved in the incident.

Unknown assailants gunned down District President Pakistan Peoples Party, Malik Ashfaq Khan near district courts here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that Malik Ashfaq Khan died on the spot and his body had been shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy and complete legal formalities.

They also expressed dissatisfaction over law and order in the province.

In a statement, they expressed heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prayed for departed soul in eternal peace.