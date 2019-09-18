UrduPoint.com
PPP Leaders Condemned Khursheed Shah Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:57 PM

PPP leaders condemned Khursheed Shah arrest

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders condemned the arrest of senior party leader Khursheed Shah by the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders condemned the arrest of senior party leader Khursheed Shah by the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Wednesday.According to media reports, Senator Murtaza Wahab stated that several Federal ministers are facing inquiries, but they weren't arrested.

"Whoever criticises the government gets arrested," said the PPP senator.PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also strongly criticised the arrest. "There should be any law whose law is it?" she said.

She said that the party leaders have approached the assembly speaker, adding that the arrest came without his knowledge.Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP senior leader was not evading any investigation and the government made a wrong move by arresting the PPP leader.

The NAB arrested Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah from near Bani Gala. PPP leader was arrested in a case pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income.

