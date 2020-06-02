UrduPoint.com
PPP Leaders Condole Demise Of Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

PPP leaders condole demise of Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Ministers and PPP leaders Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Mohammed Ismail Raho have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs and leaders Saeed Afridi, Seema Zia, Hunaid Lakhani, andother political and religious parties' leaders have also expressed their grief and sorrow over his death.

They prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

