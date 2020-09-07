PPP leaders condole with Information Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Monday condoled the death of mother of Information Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain.

In condolence message issued here, Asif Zardari expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Nasir Shah.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Nasir Shah and other members bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Nayyer Bokhari also condoled with Syed Nasir Hussain.