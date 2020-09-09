ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were disturbed due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's interest in the development of Karachi.

The PPP leaders wanted to grab all the funds being provided by the Federal Government for Karachi, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said the PPP leaders had not a good track record regarding utilization of public money that was why the federal government wanted to spend all the funds under its supervision on the projects including K-4 water supply, circular railway, Green Line and others.

About floods and destruction of crops in Sindh, he said the task had been given to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to estimate the losses in the province so that funds could be released through a proper mechanism.

He said the prime minister was taking keen interest in resolving the issues of Karachi besides other parts of the country.