PPP Leaders Express Grief Over Death Of Rashid Rabani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:32 PM

PPP leaders express grief over death of Rashid Rabani

PPP Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh and Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro have expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of party activist and senior leader Rashid Hussain Rabbani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :PPP Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, MNA Noman islam Shaikh and Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro have expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of party activist and senior leader Rashid Hussain Rabbani.

In their separate messages on Friday, they termed that Rashid Hussain Rabbani made immense sacrifices for democracy even in the dictatorial era adding that may Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to his family.

More Stories From Pakistan

