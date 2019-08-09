PPP leaders fail to represent Sindh in Parliament: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders for their speeches in joint sitting of the parliament, where they had failed to represent Sindh province

Talking to reporters here outside the Parliament House, he said Pakistan achieved independence after two million people had sacrificed their lives.

"Our forefathers had left their properties in India, besides sacrificing their dear and near ones," he added.

He reminded PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, who he said, seemed to have just awoken up, of the sacrifices of his forefathers, which they had made in the struggle for Pakistan's creation and the history was witness to that.

How a person who had made billions of rupees through corruption could talk about the country's progress, he questioned.