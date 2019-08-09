UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Leaders Fail To Represent Sindh In Parliament: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:05 AM

PPP leaders fail to represent Sindh in Parliament: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders for their speeches in joint sitting of the parliament, where they had failed to represent Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders for their speeches in joint sitting of the parliament, where they had failed to represent Sindh province.

Talking to reporters here outside the Parliament House, he said Pakistan achieved independence after two million people had sacrificed their lives.

"Our forefathers had left their properties in India, besides sacrificing their dear and near ones," he added.

He reminded PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, who he said, seemed to have just awoken up, of the sacrifices of his forefathers, which they had made in the struggle for Pakistan's creation and the history was witness to that.

How a person who had made billions of rupees through corruption could talk about the country's progress, he questioned.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Technology Parliament Khalid Maqbool Progress Independence Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

55 minutes ago

UN Says Aware of US-Turkey Talks on Syria Safe Zon ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Believes Inciters of Conflicts ..

4 minutes ago

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

UN Rights Chief Worries Over Financial Impact of U ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.