PPP leaders for linking Bahawalpur with Motorway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) have demanded of the authorities concerned to link Bahawalpur with Motorway by constructing a new road from Sutlej Bahawalpur.

In a press release issued here, senior leader of PPP and former ticket holder of the party for National Assembly seat from Bahawalpur, Hussain Ahmad Madni and Secretary Information, PPP Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar have said that it was need of hour to link Bahawalpur with Motorway by constructing a new road from Sutlej River Bridge.

They said that although Bahawalpur was linked with Motorway from different channels, adding that but constructing a new road from Sutlej River Bridge to link Bahawalpur with Motorway would boost local economy.

They further demanded declaring Bahawalpur industrial zone as tax-free zone. They also demanded for allocating land for construction of social security hospital, workers welfare school and labor colony at Bahawalpur industrial zone.