PPP leaders hails pro-women agriculture workers legislation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party leaders and legislators belonging to scheduled Castes communities have termed the Sindh Agriculture Workers Bill 2019 as a landmark piece of legislation for entire South Asia to follow for protection of the rights of the women agriculture workers toiling in the fields since centuries without any legal rights as labourers.

Sindh Assembly unanimously passed the law setting out the rights of women in the agriculture and livestock sectors- one of the most vulnerable communities in society.

According to the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Bill 2019, women in farming, fisheries and livestock will not only receive pay in cash for their work, equal to that received by male workers, but will also participate in decision-making.

In a joint statement here on Saturday, the PPP leaders MPA Surendar Valasai, Senator Gianchand, Special Assistants to Chief Minister Dr Khatumal Jeewan, and Poonjo Mal Bheel saluted and admired the Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for conceiving, sponsoring and pursuing the Bill through all relevant rank and files of the Party till its passage from the Sindh Assembly.

"PPP leadership's vision has made Sindh has become the only province in the country and in the region as well to have formally recognized the women agriculture workers as labour and giving them all the rights available to industrial labour", they added.

Under the Bill, the women agriculture workers would be empowered and payment for their work would not be less than the minimum wages fixed by the government for male workers.

They pointed out that there was little concept of wages or rights for women in agriculture, even though the majority of them work around the clock while also running their homes and taking care of their children. However, with the passage of this law extensive rights will be granted to them.

Female agricultural workers are now entitled to 120 days of maternity leave as well as 'iddat' leave for the duration set in their faith. Furthermore, women with children up to the age of two years may breastfeed their children in safe, hygienic conditions, while also receiving support to exclusively breastfeed the child for the first six months of its life.

"The women in this sector shall perform work free from all forms of harassment or abuse as laid out in the relevant law prevailing in the province." They shall also receive a written contract of employment if they wish, and are entitled to fair arbitration, particularly with respect to rates of pay, payment schedules, working conditions and health and safety at the workplace".

The PPP legislators pointed out that this legislation gives hope to the hopeless and PPP leadership, especially the party Chairman have created history by providing protection to the huge population marginalized since centuries," they claimed.

They also urged other provincial governments to follow Sindh and provide the due rights to the women agriculture workers.