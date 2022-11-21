UrduPoint.com

PPP Leaders Lashes Out At Sugar Mafia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:12 PM

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

Syed Hasan Murtaza says sugar mafia talked about lifting ban on the export of sugar but usurps the right of the farmers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Parliamentary Leader and General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza said on Monday that sugar mafia talked about lifting ban on the export of sugar but usurps the right of the farmers.

In a statement, issued here Murtaza said that the month of November is going to end but the crushing season has not yet started.

He said agriculture is back bone of every country' s economy. The government and mill mafia don't give the due share of farmers hard work. He also said farmers are suffering due to the closure of sugar mills.

He feared that there will be a shortage of commodities in the cities if the farmers don't get the good price of their hard labour. Rs 300 per maund price of sugar cane is a joke for farmers adding that sugar cane farmer is unable to recover the production cost.

He demanded that there should be farmer organizations representation in in determining commodity prices. He said deciding the fate of the farmer without representation of the farmer is economic murder of the farmer.

He said government and mill mafia are equally responsible of the economic murder of the farmer.

