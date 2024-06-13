Open Menu

PPP Leaders Lauded Financial Budget 2024-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PPP leaders lauded financial budget 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tehsil Razar, Swabi Jehan Akbar, Tehsil Secretary General Abid Iqbal, and Tehsil Razar Swabi Information Secretary Bahar Ali have welcomed the government's decision to increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) budget by 27 percent in the financial budget 2024-25.

In a joint statement, they said the decision would greatly benefit the marginalized sections of society.

The PPP officials stated that increasing the BISP fund to Rs593 billion would raise the number of beneficiaries from 9.

3 million to 10 million, enabling more deserving and impoverished women to benefit from the program.

They also praised the Federal government's decision to include an additional one million children in the educational scholarships program under BISP.

This step will increase the number of deserving and needy children receiving educational scholarships under BISP to 10.4 million.

They said the initiative would result in provision of the country's underprivileged children with excellent opportunities for obtaining an education and achieving success.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Education Budget Swabi Razar Pakistan Peoples Party Women From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

11 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

11 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

12 hours ago
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

12 hours ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

12 hours ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan