PPP Leaders Lauded Financial Budget 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tehsil Razar, Swabi Jehan Akbar, Tehsil Secretary General Abid Iqbal, and Tehsil Razar Swabi Information Secretary Bahar Ali have welcomed the government's decision to increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) budget by 27 percent in the financial budget 2024-25.
In a joint statement, they said the decision would greatly benefit the marginalized sections of society.
The PPP officials stated that increasing the BISP fund to Rs593 billion would raise the number of beneficiaries from 9.
3 million to 10 million, enabling more deserving and impoverished women to benefit from the program.
They also praised the Federal government's decision to include an additional one million children in the educational scholarships program under BISP.
This step will increase the number of deserving and needy children receiving educational scholarships under BISP to 10.4 million.
They said the initiative would result in provision of the country's underprivileged children with excellent opportunities for obtaining an education and achieving success.
APP/slm
