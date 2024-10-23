PPP Leaders Pay Tribute To Nusrat Bhutto For Restoration Of Democracy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 10:49 PM
Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai and others paid tribute to the services of Begum Nasrut Bhutto for restoration of democracy in the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai and others paid tribute to the services of Begum Nasrut Bhutto for restoration of democracy in the country.
He said this while addressing a prayer ceremony on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto in the media cell of the party.
President of PPP's sports and Culture Wing Prince Shahzad Kakar, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Hayat Khan Achakzai, Abdul Ghafoor Jafar and others also addressed the event.
Sardar Sarbuland Khan said that the mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto endured the hardships and torture of prison for the sake of the constitution and democracy.
He said that the flag of the country and Pakistan People's Party were kept high saying that Mother of Democracy had made history with eternal sacrifices for the security of the country and the restoration of democracy.
He highlighted the eternal struggle of Mother of Democracy saying that on the occasion of the death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, we paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her valuable services for the restoration of democracy.
He said that she had given sacrifices for the country and the nation.
He said that after the martyrdom of Pakistan People's Party (PPP)’s Leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto had led a historic and decisive movement for the restoration of democracy and constitution from the platform of MRD.
Recent Stories
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade
Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party
US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority wo ..
Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Hom ..
Bank of Canada cuts rates, says fight against inflation 'worked'
Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: ..39 seconds ago
-
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye43 seconds ago
-
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session45 seconds ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority women7 minutes ago
-
Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held7 minutes ago
-
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday30 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc3 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..3 hours ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case3 hours ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience3 hours ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting3 hours ago