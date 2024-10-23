PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai and others paid tribute to the services of Begum Nasrut Bhutto for restoration of democracy in the country.

He said this while addressing a prayer ceremony on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto in the media cell of the party.

President of PPP's sports and Culture Wing Prince Shahzad Kakar, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Hayat Khan Achakzai, Abdul Ghafoor Jafar and others also addressed the event.

Sardar Sarbuland Khan said that the mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto endured the hardships and torture of prison for the sake of the constitution and democracy.

He said that the flag of the country and Pakistan People's Party were kept high saying that Mother of Democracy had made history with eternal sacrifices for the security of the country and the restoration of democracy.

He highlighted the eternal struggle of Mother of Democracy saying that on the occasion of the death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, we paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her valuable services for the restoration of democracy.

He said that she had given sacrifices for the country and the nation.

He said that after the martyrdom of Pakistan People's Party (PPP)’s Leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto had led a historic and decisive movement for the restoration of democracy and constitution from the platform of MRD.