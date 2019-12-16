PPP leaders pay tributes to APS' martyrs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter have paid rich tributes to martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here, PPP Bahawalpur president, Shah Rukh Malik, the general secretary, Irshad Ahmed Saroya and the secretary information, Shah Muhammad Channar said that martyrdom of students of Army Public School Peshawar encouraged the nation to fight against terrorism.

They said that chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had vowed to fight against terrorists. "Credit goes to PPP which after coming in power, launched operation against terrorists to root out terrorism from the country," they said. They said that it was also PPP-led government that introduced policies which ensured restoration of peace in the country.