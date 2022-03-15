UrduPoint.com

PPP Leaders, Provincial Ministers Visit Rehman Malik's Residence To Condole His Death

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, provincial ministers and people belonging to various walks of life on Tuesday visited the residence of the former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik here to offer condolences for the departed soul

Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Qasim Naveed visited Rehman Malik's house.

The provincial ministers expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senator Rehman Malik.

They said that Rehman Malik was a valuable asset of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the country's politics.

Senator Rehman Malik not only served the country and the nation throughout his life but also fully represented the PPP on international level, they added.

Omar son of Rehman Malik thanked the provincial ministers for extending their condolences.

He added that the political leaders from various parties especially PPP and the public have boosted their courage to bear the loss of their father and his family was grateful to all for their support and prayers.

More Stories From Pakistan

>