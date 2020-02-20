UrduPoint.com
PPP Leaders Raise Questions On Role Of PML-N As Opposition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:18 PM

PPP leaders raise questions on role of PML-N as opposition

Some leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have raised questions upon the role of PML-N as opposition during consultation meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Some leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have raised questions upon the role of PML-N as opposition during consultation meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore.

Spokesperson Bilawal Bhutto Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that leadership of PML-N is abroad meanwhile opposition leader has disappeared from the scene.Maryam Nawaz is keeping mum so what's the matter?We don't know that how long �opposition will remain deprived of a leader.PPP leaders said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is playing the role of opposition instead.Suspicions are brewing due to silence of PML-N, he said.

