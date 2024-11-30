LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab have celebrated the 57th foundation day of the party, emphasizing its vital role in Pakistan's political, economic, and social progress.

They highlighted the legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who empowered the common man with a voice, identity, and the right to vote. In his message on Saturday, former prime minister and president of PPP Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, remarked that the party's 57th anniversary is a testament to its enduring policies. He praised Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for founding the PPP in line with the people’s aspirations, giving Pakistan a unanimous constitution, and laying the foundation for its nuclear program.

He also acknowledged Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's contributions, including the establishment of the Benazir Income Support Program to uplift underprivileged segments of society. He reiterated that the PPP continues its struggle for the supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and the rule of law. Whether advocating for women’s rights, minority representation, or labor and student issues, the PPP remains at the forefront.

Expressing pride in the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he urged party workers to unite behind Bilawal to make him the next prime minister of Pakistan.

He called on the party to continue striving for a country founded on justice, equality, and democracy.

General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, congratulated the party’s leadership, workers, and supporters, including youth, women, farmers, and minorities. He underscored that Shaheed Bhutto gave Pakistan’s people an identity, proving that the true source of power lies with the masses.

He described the PPP as a party of 57 years and three generations, whose contributions are unparalleled. He noted that politicians associated with the PPP achieved prominence, while those who left faced political obscurity.

He reiterated that the PPP has always stood for the rights of underprivileged classes, laborers, farmers, and workers, making it the only party consistently dedicated to their welfare. On this historic occasion, the PPP reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its struggle under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, vowing to uphold its legacy as a symbol of unity and resilience.