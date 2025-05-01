PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to workers' rights on Labour Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) marked Labour Day with a strong show of solidarity towards the working class, vowing to defend their rights and resist anti-labour policies.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, former prime minister and president of PPP Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Chicago’s workers on May 1, stating that the day serves as a reminder to move forward with the determination and resilience of labourers. He highlighted PPP’s legacy of empowering workers, noting that late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto granted them the right to unionize, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto stood by labour leaders facing political victimization. President Asif Ali Zardari, he added, significantly raised wages and pensions during his tenure.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, In-charge of the People’s Labour Bureau, emphasized the historical significance of May Day, recalling that the blood-stained white flag of Chicago’s workers turned red in the struggle for dignity and justice.

He credited the PPP with major pro-labour reforms, including a 135 per cent increase in wages, a 100 per cent rise in pensions, and the abolishment of anti-labour laws. He also noted the launch of the Labour Card in Sindh and the declaration of May 1 as a public holiday to align with global labour movements.

Warning of increasing threats to workers, Chaudhry Manzoor criticized the ongoing privatization policies.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary, Syed Hassan Murtaza, lamented that workers in Pakistan remain victims of systemic exploitation through flawed contract systems and weak social security. He demanded full rights and benefits for brick kiln and agricultural workers, asserting that the PPP will not allow the fires in workers' homes to die out in the name of privatization.

“The Pakistan People’s Party will continue to champion the cause of labourers at every platform,” he vowed.