PPP Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Workers' Rights On Labour Day
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) marked Labour Day with a strong show of solidarity towards the working class, vowing to defend their rights and resist anti-labour policies.
In a joint statement issued on Thursday, former prime minister and president of PPP Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Chicago’s workers on May 1, stating that the day serves as a reminder to move forward with the determination and resilience of labourers. He highlighted PPP’s legacy of empowering workers, noting that late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto granted them the right to unionize, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto stood by labour leaders facing political victimization. President Asif Ali Zardari, he added, significantly raised wages and pensions during his tenure.
Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, In-charge of the People’s Labour Bureau, emphasized the historical significance of May Day, recalling that the blood-stained white flag of Chicago’s workers turned red in the struggle for dignity and justice.
He credited the PPP with major pro-labour reforms, including a 135 per cent increase in wages, a 100 per cent rise in pensions, and the abolishment of anti-labour laws. He also noted the launch of the Labour Card in Sindh and the declaration of May 1 as a public holiday to align with global labour movements.
Warning of increasing threats to workers, Chaudhry Manzoor criticized the ongoing privatization policies.
PPP Central Punjab General Secretary, Syed Hassan Murtaza, lamented that workers in Pakistan remain victims of systemic exploitation through flawed contract systems and weak social security. He demanded full rights and benefits for brick kiln and agricultural workers, asserting that the PPP will not allow the fires in workers' homes to die out in the name of privatization.
“The Pakistan People’s Party will continue to champion the cause of labourers at every platform,” he vowed.
Recent Stories
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Registrar4 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to workers' rights on Labour Day5 minutes ago
-
22 held over law violations25 minutes ago
-
Home secretary inaugurates smart library at district jail Lahore45 minutes ago
-
Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Audit Committee meeting of WSSC-DI Khan held1 hour ago
-
Indian false flag Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Army war exercises in full swing1 hour ago
-
The silent backbone: Honouring housemaids and recognising their essential role1 hour ago
-
Scores of persons with disabilities faces unsafe working conditions : Lashari1 hour ago
-
Unseen heroes of Sahiwal coal power plant illuminate Pakistan on Labour Day1 hour ago
-
MPA Manshaullah Butt attends Labour Day ceremony1 hour ago
-
Awareness session for disable voters held1 hour ago