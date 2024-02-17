PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Elected Member of the National Assembly and leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Shazia Atta Marri emphasized her party's longstanding commitment to preserving democracy.

During a press conference held at Bilawal House Karachi, joined by PPP leaders Jam Khan Shoro and Mahesh Malani, Shazia Marri reiterated the party's pledge to safeguard democratic values.

Shazia Marri, who also serves as the Central Secretary of Information for PPP Parliamentarians and is a former Federal Minister, stressed the PPP's focus on promoting national unity and expressed opposition to political instability, urging progress in government formation at both the federal and provincial levels.

She affirmed the PPP's stance against spreading hatred and anarchy and expressed gratitude towards voters who seek change through democratic processes.

Highlighting the PPP's service-oriented approach and strong connection with the people, Shazia Marri attributed the party's electoral success to its dedication to public service.

Additionally, Jam Khan Shoro noted the absence of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the election campaign, contrasting it with the widespread campaigning efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari.