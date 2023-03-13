PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Vice President and Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali said that the leadership of PPP had sacrificed their precious lives for the country and the nation.

This is the reason that every member of the PPP is aware of the value of sacrifice. The members of the PPP will defeat all the conspiracies against the country and institutions of the civil sedition, she added.

In a statement issued here, Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali said that Chairman PTI Imran Niazi should show bravery and would face the courts instead of spreading chaos in the country and playing politics over dead bodies.

It is not the work of a leader but a coward to shield the workers by appearing in the courts with a crowd and appealing to save the workers, she said.

She said that throwing the turbans of senior politicians and making big claims was not the bravery of Imran Niazi.

She said that Imran Niazi imprisoned the leaders of Peoples Party and other political parties in jails by making false cases during his tenure, but today he was insulting them by not appearing in the courts himself.

She said that due to the wrong policies of Imran Niazi, the country has suffered economic crises, Pakistan Peoples Party was the only political party that has the ability to get the country out of the current crises.

She said that the workers of PPP should prepare for the general elections.