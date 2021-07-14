UrduPoint.com
PPP Leaders Taking Credit Of NDMA's Sewerage Schemes: Haleem Adil

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday asked the PPP leaders to stop taking credit for three mega sewerage schemes being undertaken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with an estimated cost of Rs35 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday asked the PPP leaders to stop taking credit for three mega sewerage schemes being undertaken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with an estimated cost of Rs35 billion.

He said that some incompetent members of Sindh cabinet were seen busy in the photo sessions for the past few days after the city was blessed with moderate showers.

He warned that in case of more predicted rains in Karachi, the people could face problems mainly due to corrupt practices and inefficiency of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team members.

He said the construction work on three mega projects was being undertaken efficiently with transparency to save Karachi from urban-flooding.

