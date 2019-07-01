PPP leaders termed PTI Govt Part-2 of Musharraf regime

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders on Monday termed that sitting PTI government was the part-2 of Pervaiz Musharraf regime

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders on Monday termed that sitting PTI government was the part-2 of Pervaiz Musharraf regime."Pervaiz Musharraf regime committed mistakes in last year of this tenure but on the other hand PTI government committing blunders in the first year of their tenure" they stated this in a press conference here on Monday.PPP leader Ch.

Manzoor stated arrests of Asif Ali Zardari had frequently made in past in order to pressurize then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He said that sitting government has adopted same tactics again against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He made it clear that PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto wouldn't go to get bail if arrested'.He stated that government was making a new Pakistan after knocked at the door of IMF while handcuffing hands and feet of the country.

He stated that government has taken a U-turn on several matters.He further questioned the ability of the government towards protection of the people living below the poverty line.

He lamented that the government was wasting time on non-issues including sale of vehicles and buffalos while ignoring real issues of the public.

He also criticized on massive price hike and inflation in the country.Unfortunately, the PTI government was running the country in an old fashion. The corporate sector is sending capital out of country and no investor is ready to invest in Pakistan.Regarding recently presented Federal budget, he stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan should come out from Bani Gala and see that people has totally rejected the federal budget.Moreover, he stated that in international market prices of petroleum products came down but here in Pakistan it was in upward direction.

PPP Central Deputy Secretary Information Palwasha Khan and Nazir Dokhi were also present along with Ch. Manzoor on the occasion.