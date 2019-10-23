UrduPoint.com
PPP Leaders Urge Govt. To Provide Proper Medical Facilities To Zardari

The central leaders of PPP on Wednesday called for proper medical facilities to be given to former president Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The central leaders of PPP on Wednesday called for proper medical facilities to be given to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

"Currently Asif Ali Zardari isn't being given proper medical facilities, and sitting government would be responsible if something bad happen with him" PPP Central Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar have stated this while addressing a press conference.They demanded that former president should be provided all the necessary medical facilities as per the rules.

They claimed that despite the court's permission, PPP leaders were not allowed to meet Zardari.Responding a question regarding NAB, he stated that currently NAB has adopted dual standard and it is very hash with opposition members.

"We are not against accountability but it should be across the board without any discrimination," they reiterated.Answering another question regarding JUI_F upcoming Azadi March, they stated that PTI govt.

allowed JUI-F to hold March after consultation with Rabbir committee.Citing medical reports, they claimed that three of Zardari's arteries were blocked and he was suffering from severe spinal issues due to which he needed immediate medical attention.

He was kept in jail without any conviction, they added.They stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari in jail and after meeting he told media that Asif Ali Zardari isn't being provided proper medical facilities.

